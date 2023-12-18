Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Grows By 6.7%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. 11,619,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

