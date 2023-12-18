Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Decreases By 6.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 463,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Freedom news, VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $255,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 497.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 125,656 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Freedom by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Freedom by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. 33,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. Freedom has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

