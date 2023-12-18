Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 12.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,878,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 2,550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 407,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,155. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

