Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 12.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,878,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 2,550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 407,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,155. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About Gear Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.