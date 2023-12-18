Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 109,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 105,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$47.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.