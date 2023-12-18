SingularityNET Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $324.68 million and $45.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,066.85 or 1.00007339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012142 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.35214 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30683243 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $36,164,229.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.