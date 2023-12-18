Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 93,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$67,800.00. Company insiders own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

