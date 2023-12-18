SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.64. 503,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 770,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.