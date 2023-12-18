SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lowered by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

