ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $21.93

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $21.93 or 0.00050924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $242.91 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

