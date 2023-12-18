Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12), with a volume of 19234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.14).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £352.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.88.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

