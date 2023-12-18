Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 18th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEY, AKTX, AMED, AMPX, AP, APP, APWC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 18th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $0.62 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

