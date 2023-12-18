StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Buy

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Shares of WWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,099. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

