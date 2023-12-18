StockNews.com Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Sell

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

