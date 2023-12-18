StockNews.com Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.71. 250,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WNS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

