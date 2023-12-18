StockNews.com Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after buying an additional 99,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

