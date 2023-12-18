Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.15

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 35504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.