Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.15

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 35504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.
SCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.
In related news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
