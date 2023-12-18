Stratis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176.69 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $207.04 million and approximately $176.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.15 or 0.05210178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00094305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,420,881 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

