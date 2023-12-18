Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 1,425,567 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96.

On Monday, October 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00.

GitLab Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.88. 2,890,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,991. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

