TerraClassicUSD Price Down 18.6% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $303.97 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,894,693 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,947,731 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.