Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,485.88%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

