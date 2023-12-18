The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.9 %

BCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.38. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brink’s by 225.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.