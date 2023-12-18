The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.73. 123,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

