The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.77

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 536533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

