The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Down 0.4%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.90. 7,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

