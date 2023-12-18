Threshold Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 4% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $241.63 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

