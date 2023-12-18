TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Sells $176,111.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $176,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TMST traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.98. 324,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,191. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $991.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on TimkenSteel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.