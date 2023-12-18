tomiNet 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.69 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $165.15 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.85521934 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $31,393,250.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.