Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 8,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Free Report)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, manufactures, trades in, and sells gloves in Malaysia, Thailand, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers nitrile, latex, surgical, rubber, examination, medical, and vinyl gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.