Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 122,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 576,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,592,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

