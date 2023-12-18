UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 4.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. 341,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,266,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $672.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

