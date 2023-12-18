Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.10. 393,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,710. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $310.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

