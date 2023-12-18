VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.31

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and approximately $8,412.39 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,013,722 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,006,007.31582545.

