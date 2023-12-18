Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Head to Head Review

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -63.15% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 487.73 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Axonics $342.56 million 8.68 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -234.64

Analyst Recommendations

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Axonics has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Vivos.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivos beats Axonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

