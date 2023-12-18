VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.61 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $149.61 million and $1.48 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,216,631,574,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,643,109,707,125 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

