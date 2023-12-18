Wanchain Trading Up 1.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Wanchain has a market cap of $45.40 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00095122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,522,067 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

