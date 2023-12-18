WEMIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80.68 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $80.68 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00007610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 948,330,610 coins and its circulating supply is 347,290,934 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 948,359,335.212268 with 347,319,791.1676339 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 3.43126163 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $154,187,648.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

