Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

