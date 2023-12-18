WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

