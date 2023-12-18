XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $78.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,000.49 or 1.00020566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012161 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003646 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00578279 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,861,794.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.