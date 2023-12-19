1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Nancy Hood sold 2,632 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $11,844.00.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,416. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

