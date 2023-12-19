23,284 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.45. 499,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,258. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.