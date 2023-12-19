AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.54

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.54 and last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 50073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

