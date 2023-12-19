Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188,430.65

Achain (ACT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $188,430.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

