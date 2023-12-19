Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.52

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 4862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

