adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €189.78 ($206.28) and last traded at €192.24 ($208.96). 341,040 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €192.52 ($209.26).

adidas Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of €179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.