Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 5.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,240,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,807,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.35, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

