aelf (ELF) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $559.66 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002264 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,148,344 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.