AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Down 2.4%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.09). Approximately 7,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.19).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.29 and a beta of 1.73.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

