Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $620.66

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $620.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00118392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

