Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.30

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 45426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

